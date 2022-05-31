After Reconciliation Day, it's important we don't all just move on

Underpinning this system-wide failure to achieve equality, let alone close the gap, in outcomes for Aboriginal people even in the national capital, is the failure to respond to the continuing human consequences of the brutal occupation and colonisation of our land, the scattering of our communities and the suppression of our culture. Perhaps most distressing of all, for me, is that it has been estimated that up to 30 per cent, or one in every three Aboriginal children in Canberra, lives in poverty. Think about that for a minute as you try to understand why the ALP and the Greens voted together last year to defeat a Liberal Party motion in the Legislative Assembly for an inquiry into poverty.