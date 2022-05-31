The term 'legacy' is not a concept that Scott Sio takes lightly. But that's something he's hoping to have achieved in his time in Canberra since joining the club in 2012 as he plots a move out of the capital next season.
For Sio it's not about the stats, it's about what he's contributed to the rugby community.
"I hope I've inspired someone to chase their dream, whether that is to be a Brumby, a politician or whatever it is here in Canberra - I hope I played a small part in their journey," Sio said.
"For me, it was just about being the best role model I could for anyone coming through here, or any young player coming through the juniors, or anyone playing club rugby here in Canberra.
"Just by being as professional as I can here and I guess staying true to myself and my values as well the whole time. I hope I've done that."
Sio is currently the fourth-most capped Brumby of all time and should the team make it to the Super Rugby Pacific grand final he would become the third-most capped player at the club. He said the decision to depart was not an easy one.
"Every player comes to a point in their career where change is something that's needed," Sio said.
"I've given 11 great seasons here. They've stuck by me, had faith in me and for the Brumbies and I maybe we're looking for a little bit of a fresh start.
"It's tough to leave anywhere that you call home for such a long time but for personal growth, it's an opportunity challenge myself in a new environment."
Before the Brumbies locker room and devoted fans start blasting Vitamin C's song Friends Forever upon Sio's exit, there's Super Rugby Pacific silverware still in their sights.
The prop's focus is squarely on making it past the Hurricanes this weekend in their quarter-final clash at home, and they'll have quite the task ahead after suffering three-straight losses.
"It's less than ideal in terms of results the last few weeks," the prop said.
"The goal is to win the comp and when you leave you always want to leave a winner, but we've always been good at not getting ahead of ourselves.
"It's a big challenge coming up this weekend."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
