Canberrans woke to snow-capped peaks on the first day of winter 2022, and many have taken to social media to share beautiful images of the wintry mountains.
Snapshots are being captured from suburbs such as Civic, Wright, Gungahlin and Tuggeranong.
Snow has fallen across the full sweep of the Brindabella Range, Tidbinbilla Range and many peaks in Namadgi.
With cold temperatures and a maximum of only 8 degrees Celsius, it is possible the snow will linger.
Bureau of Meteorology engagement officer Morgan Pumpa said the snowy conditions are likely to continue.
"We've got some snow on the forecast continuing for the snowy mountains into next week," she said.
Ms Pumpa said a strong cold front and low-pressure system has moved over the territory in the past couple of days.
"Another low-pressure system behind it is continuing the chance of some damaging wind in the ACT, but also bringing some snow to some parts of the snowy mountains [and the ACT]," she said.
Snow showers were forecast for Thredbo, Perisher Valley, Charlotte Pass and Jindabyne on Wednesday.
Perisher recorded 30 centimetres of snow on Tuesday night, and is opening a week earlier than planned due to wintry weather.
It said 60 centimetres of snow had fallen since Monday, and another 50 centimetres was forecast.
Thredbo recorded 40 centimetres of snow since Monday lunchtime.
Perisher will open on Saturday, June 4 and Thredbo will open on Saturday, June 11.
Ms Pumpa said there was a severe weather warning for blizzards in some parts of the snowy mountains, and advised Canberrans to hold off heading to the hills.
"There continues to be the chance [on Wednesday] of damaging winds, with the amount being an average of 60 to 70km/h peak wind gusts and even in excess of 90km/h," she said.
"While the blizzard-like conditions are possible today, it is just really important that for anyone planning to head into the high country [or] the snowy mountains, make sure they check the forecast.
"Even possibly reconsider the trip and postpone it until we see some more settled weather condition."
Ms Pumpa said to expect below freezing conditions in Canberra on Wednesday night.
"Overnight tonight on the forecast to Canberra is -minus 2 degrees," she said.
"As we see an easing of the wind and clear skies, we also see that is temperatures continuing to be quite low. And those cold west to southwesterly winds are keeping the cold air about."
There is a sheep graziers warning, with farmers cautioned that lambs in particular are vulnerable in the current weather.
Pet owners should also be mindful of the cold temperatures - which feel cooler than the official forecast - and monitor animals outside or in colder houses.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
