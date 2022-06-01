The Canberra Times
Podcast: Chinese gold rush miners made up a quarter of Bendigo's population so what happened to them?

Laura Carolina Corrigan
By Laura Carolina Corrigan
June 1 2022 - 2:00pm
During the gold rush Chinese immigrants made up a quarter of Bendigo's population, but now only one percent trace their ancestry back to these diggers.

Laura Carolina Corrigan

Laura Carolina Corrigan

Podcast Producer/Journalist

Laura produces ACM's multi-award winning podcast Voice of Real Australia, and the mini-series Forgotten River. For stories from beyond the big cities, find them on your podcast app. Follow Laura on Twitter: @LaOOraC

