Tasmania has earned a reputation as the roadkill capital of Australia.
The stats say 32 animals are killed every hour - that's more than 500,000 marsupials, reptiles and birds killed on the state's roads every single year.
Advertisement
And this is despite Tasmania being an island that's known for its unique biodiversity and world heritage wilderness.
You could argue that there're more animals here so there's going to be more dead ones.
We look at it as a whole and say, Oh, well, look, it's just a few being killed on the roads, so you know, it's not going to impact the entire species, and I'm calling bollocks to that, I really am."- Greg Irons, director of Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary in Tasmania.
But when you look closer you see holes in animal protection policy that leaves even threatened species exposed.
New to podcasts? See our article on how to listen to podcasts.
Join the conversation on our Facebook page, and sign up for the newsletter.
Do you have a story to share? Get in touch: voice@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Laura produces ACM's multi-award winning podcast Voice of Real Australia, and the mini-series Forgotten River. For stories from beyond the big cities, find them on your podcast app. Follow Laura on Twitter: @LaOOraC
Laura produces ACM's multi-award winning podcast Voice of Real Australia, and the mini-series Forgotten River. For stories from beyond the big cities, find them on your podcast app. Follow Laura on Twitter: @LaOOraC
Originally from Canberra, Tom Melville worked for the BBC in the UK and as a freelancer in Tunisia before coming to ACM. He is the host of ACM's national podcast Voice of Real Australia. urlgeni.us/VORAPod
Originally from Canberra, Tom Melville worked for the BBC in the UK and as a freelancer in Tunisia before coming to ACM. He is the host of ACM's national podcast Voice of Real Australia. urlgeni.us/VORAPod
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.