Let it snow | Trending

To celebrate this year's Australian ski season, here's a snow-inspired collection that'll have you eager to hit the slopes (or perhaps linger at the ski lodge).
Roba boucle armchair, $1599. A beautiful place to snuggle in for the winter. earlysettler.com.au
Inkt sweater, $269. Powder soft, just like the perfect snowfield. au.elkthelabel.com
Quartz hook hoop earrings, $240. Delicate earrings with quartz or rose quartz crystals, this jewellery is handmade to order. katierosejewellery.com
Storm glass cloud weather station, $34.90. More a charming curiosity in the 21st century than the seafaring tool of the 18th century. thedesigngiftshop.com
Men's merino thermal top, $89.99. Made with 100 per cent merino wool for temperature regulation in all weather conditions, this is part of a range of basics that are ideal for anyone visiting the snow this year. icebreaker.com/en-au
Robert Gordon hug mug in snow, $39.95 (set of four). Fill with hot chocolate and marshmallows for the ultimate post skiing swig. pillowtalk.com.au
Oversized double faced overshirt, $980. Cinch it in at the waist for the best silhouette. maje.com.au
Good Morning SPF 50,$29.95. Daily protection from the damaging effects of sunlight, while you focus on the fun stuff. wearefeelgoodinc.com.au
Norway bedhead in snow boucle, from $699.99 (queen size). Boucle is enjoying another winter of popularity, thanks to its warmth and tactile nature. adairs.com.au
Winter Wonderland wallpaper mural, $60 per square metre. This cool print would look right at home in a nursery or child's playroom. mintartco.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
