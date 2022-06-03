Chasing the winter might not be for everyone, but Canberra Brave's Bayley Kubara is doing just that.
Travelling to Poland in the European winter and then getting back in time for the Australian Ice Hockey League season is Kubara's annual routine.
Kubara spent five years in the US, three of them playing semi-professional junior ice hockey achieving a scholarship to then spend the other two years studying for a marketing and finance degree at university.
After his time in the States, the young prospect wanted to experience ice hockey in Europe, and the rest is history.
"After talking with my agent, Poland presented itself as the best contract and opportunity for me to get my feet wet [in European hockey]," Kubara said.
"It was a really good season, lots of fun. The team performed really well, we just lost in the semi-finals which was unfortunate."
Although he was grateful for the experience, the language barrier in Poland presented some difficulties for Kubara, who only knew a few words.
"I only know a tiny bit. The coach spoke zero English so I got a lot of help from my teammates while I was over there," he said.
Kubara has secured a contract for next season in Poland and looks forward to returning in September after his AIHL season with Canberra ends.
"It works out really nicely that the seasons are alternating so I can play over here in winter and head over in there winter," the defender said.
Kubara broke his leg and tore ligaments during his time playing in Poland but his attacking ability as a defender was impressive, scoring eight goals and 18 points in 16 total games there.
In his first game back from injury last weekend with the Brave, Kubara got off to a strong start for Canberra, scoring a goal in the team's defeat to the Sydney Bears.
It was the top-of-the-ladder Brave's first loss (8-7) last Sunday in a highly-entertaining showdown that was decided by a shootout.
Kubara believes he still has a lot to build on to get back into the season in top form.
After not skating for four months, he said he felt "rusty".
"The first game back it was great to score but definitely a lot to build on," he said.
Canberra is heading into a back-to-back set of games this weekend in Sydney, up against the Ice Dogs on Saturday and the Bears on Sunday.
"The Sydney ring is a lot bigger so it'll be interesting to play against the Bears on that ice surface," Kubara said.
