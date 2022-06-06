YOU SAID IT: "You make the point that contracts signed cannot be broken with affecting our reputation. It would be interesting what decisions were when it was decided that our gas should be sold overseas and what the conditions of the contracts were. I believe that extremely generous terms were given to the companies, some to the extent they don't have to pay tax on their earnings. When the North Sea oil/gas fields were opened years ago, the companies involved tried to dictate conditions to the Scandinavian countries, but they insisted a percentage of the profits must be paid into a sovereign wealth fund. When the companies complained, they were told if they did not like the conditions, that was OK, there are other companies who could be prepared agree to the Scandinavian conditions. The original companies quickly agreed to the terms. I am sure that that long term contracts, with disadvantageous conditions to one of the parties can be renegotiated when such world conditions we are now facing were not expected at the time the contracts were signed." - Peter