Watching Joe Biden once again appeal to the US Congress to tighten gun laws in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre brings to mind John Howard. Twelve days after the 1996 Port Arthur atrocity, in which 35 people were shot dead by a gunman, Howard announced the biggest crackdown on gun ownership in the country's history. This was perhaps his greatest legacy because unlike the US, we are not scarred by mass shootings on a daily basis.
It took guts. He had to stare down a large part of his own constituency - country people and recreational shooters, especially in Queensland - who were furious their automatic and semi-automatic weapons would be taken from them. And he had to convince the states to adopt uniform tighter restrictions on who could own guns, what sort they could own and how they should be stored. Few can forget the photos of the new prime minister, his suit jacket bulging over a bulletproof vest, addressing the angry mob.
Here was a diminutive man, mousy and mercantile, only installed in government for six weeks, standing up to the gun lobby and bringing the states together. He made Australia a safer place. Even Howard's most ardent detractors - who point to Tampa, Children Overboard and surpluses squandered on tax cuts - concede the gun law reform was an outstanding achievement.
Now look at Biden, nominally the world's most powerful man, yet unable to bring lawmakers to accept what is bleedingly obvious. That stricter gun control laws are needed so American kids can go to school, shoppers can buy groceries, worshippers can attend church, people can see their doctor without being mowed down by someone with a weapon of war.
Biden faces a powerful gun lobby, the second amendment in the American constitution which implies the right to bear arms, and, most troubling, an entrenched gun culture. Nothing seems more grotesque than the photographs percolating through the mainstream and social media of children, some younger than the victims of Uvalde, fawning over automatic weapons at gun fairs. Among the tat in any Texas dime store are stickers and T-shirts festooned with pro-gun imagery and slogans - "Don't mess with Texas" under an assault rifle, "Come and take it" under the same, "We don't dial 911" overlaid with a six-shooter. At times, guns seem encoded in the American DNA.
Despairing Americans, fed up with the bloodshed, point to our gun laws as a way to end the carnage. The gun lobby and a host of other right wing barkers say they're oppressive. Here, every time there's a mass shooting in the US, we shake our heads in collective disbelief.
The grit of John Howard all those years ago has served us well. But as proud of our gun laws as we are, we must remain vigilant lest they be watered down. Attempts have been made and will be made again and it's up to us to howl them down.
Before signing off, Fiona is taking a short, well-earned break from her Echidna duties. Please welcome guest cartoonist Peter Broelman, who is standing in.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Can the US ever overcome its addiction to guns? What other legacies should John Howard be remembered for - good and bad? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
THEY SAID IT: "Being in politics is like being a football coach. You have to be smart enough to understand the game and dumb enough to think it's important." - Eugene McCarthy
YOU SAID IT: "You make the point that contracts signed cannot be broken with affecting our reputation. It would be interesting what decisions were when it was decided that our gas should be sold overseas and what the conditions of the contracts were. I believe that extremely generous terms were given to the companies, some to the extent they don't have to pay tax on their earnings. When the North Sea oil/gas fields were opened years ago, the companies involved tried to dictate conditions to the Scandinavian countries, but they insisted a percentage of the profits must be paid into a sovereign wealth fund. When the companies complained, they were told if they did not like the conditions, that was OK, there are other companies who could be prepared agree to the Scandinavian conditions. The original companies quickly agreed to the terms. I am sure that that long term contracts, with disadvantageous conditions to one of the parties can be renegotiated when such world conditions we are now facing were not expected at the time the contracts were signed." - Peter
"I have just built a new house in Mildura. Moved from a 70s (no insulation) house in Sydney where the temperature in the house was the same as outside. Built with Hebel brick cladding, double glazing and the 'best' insulation available. Added the max possible solar panels. Plus solar hot water, induction cooking and reverse cycle air con which I hardly ever need, i.e. electrified everything. Five months ago, moved from Origin to 1st Energy, and have received a credit for my electricity bill for five months in a row. Maybe won't make a credit this month, but very happy to have made a hole for myself in the energy mix. Sadly though, I live in an area dominated by climate change deniers. The local Nats person was returned with an increased margin, partly due to a $25m sporting complex being built. Who says pork barrelling doesn't work?" - Simon
"A empty room doesn't need a light." - Wendy
"G'day, yes I'm confident that our new government can get us through the energy crisis. They will, however, have to be constructive and be prepared to consult all the parties in parliament, including the LNP. Yes, I know the LNP will most probably not be helpful. The Greens and Teals will, IMHO, be open to constructive dialogue. The Labor Party has to be willing to listen and ready to act. I know it's fairly urgent but don't rush in, take a carefully considered approach. Saving energy: we have 6500 KW of solar cells on the roof, a heat pump hot water system, we rid ourselves of gas central heating and cooking. We are now totally gas free. We're slowly divesting ourselves of energy intensive appliances, couldn't afford an EV but bought the most economical car we could find. Oh, I voted Green." - Tony
"G'day Echidna, Not confident new govt can get us through this crises, but more confident about them than the Morriscum govt. How we are saving energy: bought EV (electric Kona), PV panels on roof; are planning a renovation for our modest cottage to maximise energy efficiency, which isn't currently insulated." - Bernard.
"Buyers can always be found even if you break a contract. If you study resources markets, you will find that it is actually 'that simple'. A nation can make and change laws that benefit its citizens when it comes to its own resources, and it can break contracts if they want. Of course, if you ask a gas company if they can break a contract, they will tell you absolutel... well... errr ... probably not ... unless it's in the interests of shareholders. Contracts are revised and broken all the time. It may have consequences but that's part of business and trade. Hopefully we are no longer governed by resources companies, and the top priority of the nation's resource management is to its citizens and the environment." - Ben
"Am I confident the new government can get us through the energy crisis? Hoping for the best but fearing the worst. The seeds of the problem were sown years ago. Not enough gas retained for domestic consumption. A map of gas pipelines in Australia shows some major gaps. Filling these gaps would have created a national gas network and all but eliminated the current supply crisis on the east coast. Closure of most refineries meant dependence on overseas supply of fuel. Premature closing of coal-fired power stations while transitioning to renewables. It's all coming back to bite us. Unfortunately those that made/promoted these decisions are never held accountable. How am I reducing my power usage? Simple. Only switch on lights and appliances when I need them, then turn them off. Every time you turn a switch on, it costs." - Bob
"Dear Spiky One, 'When the wind don't blow and the Sun don't shine, that Ole Moon keeps goin' around.' We have the longest ice-free coastline in the world. I am talking about tidal energy, of course. There is a huge volume of water sloshing through Bass Strait and between Australia and Indonesia. It is very reliable. There are 30-foot tides in Broome, WA. I believe the Orkney Islands off the north of Scotland have a tidal harvesting scheme. Regards and thank you for your good work." - Peter
"Thanks for the article on energy - I'm a newbie (Fiona Katauskas fan). Just a comment, I'm devastated that our energy provider, Pooled Energy, has gone into administration. They had a business model to reduce energy consumption through monitoring backyard pools. The price spike has sent them into the red." - Fiona
"Yes, interesting parallel with 1973. It was then France decided to switch from oil to nuclear. As you say maybe 'it's time' for Australia to switch to renewable energy. But this is concentrating on our domestic situation. Australia should also be asking, How can we develop solutions to help India, China and others to reduce their emissions? Probably we need a breakthrough in battery technology to achieve cheap, universal storage. And, by the way ... the cartoons are a great way to start the day." - John
"Penny Wong risks being one of Australia's truly great foreign ministers, which isn't as condescending as it sounds (even some of the Liberals had ability and impact). Let's just hope expectations don't get too out of hand. Importantly her success should also free up Mr Albanese to focus on his highest priorities and applying his greatest abilities - domestic policy and consensus building. If he can be secure enough to largely delegate the glamour and glory of the world stage, then he will be more likely to make progress on the challenging high priority domestic issues (ICAC, representation, cost of living, energy policy and climate) and then stands a better chance of being re-elected. Ms Wong carries a lot on her shoulders, above and beyond her compelling personal odyssey. Let's hope she has the intelligence, confidence and support to meet the challenges of these times." Geoff (New York)
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
