The territory government has announced changes to bin days for 17 Canberra suburbs.
Six of the suburbs will be given a new collection day, while 10 suburbs will swap their recycling and green waste collection weeks.
Charnwood will now have a collection period spread over four days to service the suburb's narrow cul-de-sacs and "keyhole" style streets.
"Charnwood's narrow cul-de-sacs require a smaller vehicle that can better manoeuvre the unique streets. This means collections will occur over four days using a smaller SUEZ collection vehicle which is safer and more effective in servicing narrow streets," the government said.
"Some areas in Charnwood will have their recycling and landfill bin collected on a different day to their green waste bin. All green waste bins in Charnwood will continue to be collected on Wednesdays.
"Some Charnwood households will have no changes to their bin day and can continue to present their bins to the kerbside as normal."
"The changes will better integrate new ACT suburbs and improve the coordination of routes for collection vehicles," a statement announcing the changes said.
"They address our city's current and future growth, as well as the operational impact of the Food Organics and Garden Organics pilot in Belconnen on red bin collection services."
Additional recycling days have been allocated to some suburbs to help the transition, while suburbs swapping collection weeks for green waste and recycling are asked to put out all three bins on the first week to help with the change.
The changes are as listed:
To assist with the transition, there will be extra collections to some suburbs to ensure there isn't a long gap between collections.
Saturday, June 11
Saturday, June 18
More information on the changes for each suburb is available here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
