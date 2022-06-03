The Canberra Times
Traditional owners move to make native title claim on ACT, 30 years after High Court's Mabo decision

Jasper Lindell
Jasper Lindell
Updated June 3 2022 - 7:35am, first published 7:30am
A group representing traditional owners in the ACT has announced its intention to lodge a native title claim covering the whole territory and parts of NSW, the first claim of its kind in a quarter of a century.

