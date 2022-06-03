ACT govt releases new strategy to address out-of-home care issues

There is still an "unacceptable over-representation" of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and young people in out-of-home care in the ACT, with a new government strategy to prioritise reducing this number.
Almost one in three of those living in out-of-home care in Canberra are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children or young people.
The territory government has launched a new eight-year families and children's strategy to address issues facing those in the out-of-home care system.
The government will develop Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations, with a plan to transition responsibility of case management of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children to these organisations.
The strategy will also focus on ensuring all child and youth protection is culturally safe and leads with self-determination. It will be in line with recommendations set out in the Our Booris, Our Way review.
In the strategy's foreword, Families and Community Services Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said there was an unacceptable overrepresentation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and young people in the statutory services.
"One of our most important priorities continues to be to reduce the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and young people interacting with the statutory child protection and youth justice systems," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
"We will work with the community to support self-determination and embed culturally safe practice in the work of child and youth protection."
The Next Steps for our Kids strategy is an extension of the government's out-of-home care strategy, which it first launched in 2015 in response to increasing demand in the sector.
The number of children who have entered out-of-home care over the past seven years has declined but the number of people receiving family support services has increased.
The age profile of children in out-of-home care in the ACT has changed. There have been fewer children under the age of five entering care but more children over 10 have entered care.
The number of children who have higher levels of behavioural complexity has also increased.
The strategy has outlined initiatives to establish best practice processes for reviewing child protection decisions, improving early referrals for families to community-based supports and to increase access to prenatal and early parenting support for parents at risk of engagement with the child protection system.
The government has also planned to invest in restorative and trauma responsive approaches for child and youth protection workers and to establish an intensive trauma recovery service for adolescents and young adults.
"It's an ambitious reform agenda that sets out the principles, priorities and key elements that will drive change in our child protection and out-of-home care system," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
"Through Next Steps our focus will be on delivering more widely available and earlier support services to families, young people and children in need."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
