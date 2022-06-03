Queanbeyan trainer Mike Petrovic will be hoping for an upset when his gelding Le May lines up in the listed Winter Cup (2400-metres) at Rosehill Gardens.
The race will also feature Tan Line, trained and co-owned by Canberra's Mick Miladinovic.
Petrovic is under no illusion Le May, which he also co-owns, is up against tough opposition on Saturday afternoon.
Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott have two runners in Taikomochi and Military Mission, with the latter a $1.75 favourite. Winx trainer Chris Waller also has six-year-old bay gelding Bonny Ezra as a top chance. Meanwhile, Petrovic's Le May has been given $201 odds from barrier 7.
"We're definitely an outsider, but we will give it a shot," Petrovic said.
"He hasn't been that bad. He ran fifth in another 2400-metre race [Anzac Day Cup at Kensington] and struck a few tracks that didn't suit him.
"He's a reasonable stayer and I can only try. The tracks are wet everywhere, so we've just got to go somewhere.
"I think we'll give it a good shake. I think the pace will be on and I've got no weight to worry about. Most of the others are on the same weight."
At that race in April the track was rated a heavy 9, and it's been predicted that this weekend will deliver similar conditions, which is a silver lining for Le May.
"I think it's a heavy 10. It's definitely not going to be a good track for sure," he said.
"Among all the Sydney trainers I think Gai's horse [Military Mission] will be hard to beat."
Riding Le May will be 24-year-old Irishwoman Ellen Hennessy, carrying 54kg.
"She's a good jockey. She's done a bit of work for me, so I thought I'd reward her with the ride," Petrovic said.
The trainer will have a four-year-old mare Annual in Race 4 (1100-metres) at Canterbury Park on Wednesday.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
