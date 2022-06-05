The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Super Rugby semi-final: Brumbies will not 'shy away' from Eden Park challenge against Blues

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated June 5 2022 - 10:03am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Banks and his ACT Brumbies teammates celebrate his try on Saturday night. Picture: Keegan Carroll

A packed stadium full of Auckland Blues fans is predicted to greet the ACT Brumbies next week, but the side are not shying away from the challenge.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.