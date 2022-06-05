A packed stadium full of Auckland Blues fans is predicted to greet the ACT Brumbies next week, but the side are not shying away from the challenge.
Two-points separated the pair in round 14 when they faced off at Canberra Stadium.
But this time, the Brumbies will head to Eden Park to try and do something they have not done since 2013 - beat the Blues in Auckland.
Lock Nick Frost said the Brumbies did not shy away from big moments.
"Eden Park, whatever the crowd, is obviously a big atmosphere. They'll be cheering their boys on but that's just finals footy, so everything's big," he said.
"A lot of our boys love playing big moments, they're good fun. A lot of our guys rise to the occasion ... and even on the field, for big moments in the game.
"It's just another challenge, whether it's home or away, we always knew that it was do-or-die.
"So we need to play for the guys, especially, that are leaving, but for everyone else in the team, as you never know when it's gonna be your last game."
Frost was one of several finishers for the Brumbies against the Wellington Hurricanes, who came on and made an immediate impact to claw back the lead for the ACT outfit and take out the 10-point quarter-final win.
The 22-year-old admitted it was hard watching on from the sidelines, at times, but they knew what they had to do once they were called upon.
"We always spoke about our finishers, we always knew that it's an 80 minute game," Frost said.
"It's something we've spoken about the past few weeks, the impact our bench has.
"It wasn't really anything individually, it was just as a collective group. We knew what we had to do.
"We covered our roles and just went out there and picked up the tempo."
The Brumbies have the belief they can get across the line in New Zealand next Saturday and go all the way to the Super Rugby Pacific grand final.
But Frost said they knew their actions needed to match their belief.
He said their preparation would not change heading into the Blues fixture, as they would prepare as they had against the Kiwi teams the past few weeks.
"When you start the year off, you want to win. So we've always wanted to go the whole way," the Wallabies-prospect said.
"That's always been our goal, we've spoken about that the past few years.
"From that last game [against the Blues], we were one ruck away from winning that, so we're pretty keen to rip into those guys.
"They play an expansive game who have strike weapons but so do we. It's finals footy, everyone kind of puts their best foot forward, so pretty keen to have a crack."
ACT BRUMBIES 35 (Folau Fainga'a, Irae Simone, Tom Banks, Tom Wright tries; Nic White conversion; Noah Lolesio 3 penalties, 2 conversions) bt WELLINGTON HURRICANES 25 (Josh Moorby 2 tries; Jordie Barrett 5 penalties) at Canberra Stadium.
Super Rugby Pacific semi-final: Auckland Blues v ACT Brumbies - Saturday at Eden Park, 5.05pm
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
