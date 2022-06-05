Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says Canberra Stadium is an "embarrassment" and he's called on the federal and ACT governments to get a new stadium done.
He doesn't care where it is. It just needs to be done. And it needs to be done now.
Stuart said it was "poor planning" for Canberra, Australia's capital, to still have a 50-year-old stadium for its two major sporting teams that were the "heart and soul of the city".
The NRL great pointed to the appalling conditions both Raiders and ACT Brumbies fans had to endure over the weekend, with rain and freezing cold making many stay at home and miss two cracking contests.
Stuart said the people of the capital deserved better, and now there was a Labor government on Parliament Hill, it was time to get the deal done.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr told The Canberra Times there wouldn't be a new stadium until at least 2025, with uncertainty still surrounding what site and what size they would build.
But Stuart said it was time, revealing the reason he stood on the sidelines on Sunday was to show support for the loyal 6492 fans who showed up to support the Green Machine.
It was a similarly brave scene from Brumbies fans on Saturday night, with a similar crowd.
"I understand Andrew's points in regards not wishing for too much grandeur in regards to the stadium, but it was always about federal money and now with Mr Albanese in, it should be easier to get federal money for a stadium," Stuart told The Canberra Times.
"The people deserve to be looked after because it's unfair for them to be trotting out here in those conditions for us and the Brumbies - it is unfair for both team's supporters.
"They should be looked after. We're the nation's capital and we should have a stadium that takes care of our people because it is poor planning that a 50-year-old stadium is what we have to put up with.
"It's uncomfortable and it's unfair on our supporters who brave the cold and the conditions of Canberra."
Stuart said every other capital city in Australia had far better facilities and enough was enough.
He wasn't having a dig at the governments - just calling for them to get it done.
"To not have the supporting facility that NSW, Brisbane, North Queensland have is an embarrassment to our city," he said.
"Our people who support our two teams deserve better. If they're looked after with a state-of-the-art facility, people will come.
"By no means I'm trying to be politically involved here. I'm talking from the heart in regards to a person involved in one of the two football teams here that I believe are the heart and soul of the city.
"The Brumbies and the Raiders are a big part of Canberra. I feel both teams and supporters need the respect.
"By no means am I pushing sport. I'm pushing Canberra. Canberra deserves this type of facility."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
