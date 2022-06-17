The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art
Review

Spirits, Permeating Ecology and Poisonous at PhotoAccess look at nature in different ways

By Brian Rope
June 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellis Hutch, Black Mountain boat ramp, 2022, video still from microscope footage of water sample collected from Black Mountain boat ramp. Picture: Supplied

B-Dam Pictures (NSW): Spirits. Remi Siciliano: Permeating Ecology. Ellis Hutch: Poisonous. PhotoAccess. Until June 25, 2022. photoaccess.org.au.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Visual art
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.