The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

What not to miss at the Canberra International Music Festival

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
April 24 2024 - 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra International Music Festival's theme this year is Mulanggari - meaning "alive" in the language of the Ngunnwal and Ngambri people. And the program is full of life-affirming joy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.