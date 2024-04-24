What not to miss at the Canberra International Music Festival

Larry Sitsky The Canberra musical identity is now into his 10th. He found his wings in pre-revolutionary China and embraced the ethnic origins of his family before settling in Canberra, where his legacy is as prolific as it is lively and direct. His work will be celebrated in Larry and Luigi, and in Duet, in which he will join ABC Classic's much loved Duet series of musical conversations, with pianist and presenter Tamara-Anna Cislowska to share an hour of music and conversation at the keyboard.

