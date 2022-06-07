A vision of Australian unity and understanding

John Coochey's (Letters, June 2) suggestion that no benefit was derived from expenditure on anti-COVID measures such as lockdowns, is questionable. Taking Victoria as a worst-case example, we know from the US and UK experience that had there been little intervention, approximately 22,000 Victorians (possibly many more) would have died. The lockdowns bought time to get most people vaccinated and better prepare the health system. As a result, only 3400 died. This is still a sad outcome, but also indicates around 18,600 Victorian lives were saved.