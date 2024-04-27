'Anzackery' demeans what should be a day of reflection

On the one hand, we Australians treat Anzac as some sort of civil religion, with indignant ostracism for any blasphemers who dare to challenge our glib "Lest we forget" mantra. On the other hand (as David Pope pointed out in his Anzac Day cartoon), we actually seem quite happy to forget.
What should be a day of meaningful reflection on the causes, meanings and tragedies of war becomes just one more anodyne public holiday. Sport, biscuit recipes and cutesy photos of relaxing or marching families fill the newspapers.
Inevitably, Anzac Day will soon be completely commandeered by the unstoppable forces of consumerism, destitute of original meaning - going the way of Easter, Valentine's Day and Christmas.
Stand by for increasing Anzac Day sales, merch and pop songs.
The Aussie travel passport is the second most expensive in the world, based on price, years valid and power. And, surprisingly, it has the second-lowest value per visa-free country.
And it costs $10,000 to apply for your foreign partner to join you in Australia.
Add to the above the housing crisis, inflation, low wage growth, hospital waiting lists and our hopeless public transport system to mention a few.
We are not living in a land of honey and milk.
The PM's bold tramp along the Kokoda Track is reminiscent of politicians forcing kisses on babies.
People who denigrate renewable energy, most of whom express their views in the conservative News Corp media, should take note of the report "Cheaper renewables drive down electricity costs" (April 24).
The article concluded that increasing demand for electricity is being met by increasing solar and wind generation capacity. This has the double advantage of holding down prices and limiting or reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
Matt Berriman, the head of Australia's peak mental health body, has resigned over the Albanese government's underfunding of mental health and not giving it the attention it deserves.
The 16-year-old boy who stabbed Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel suffered from mental illness, as did the Bondi Junction murderer.
It would be difficult to censor the tragedy at Bondi Junction, however, the Albanese government is trying to do so for the Bishop's stabbing. Could this be because it hopes to downplay mental illness and its failures on this issue?
Finally an expert opinion! ("If it ain't broke ...", April 23).
Ken Murtagh favours upgrades that "pay homage to the history of the design rather than investing in a whole new facility".
The Greens have yet to state a position on the stadium/entertainment areas under consideration.
When will they defend our unique garden city and speak up about our cherished public facilities, the AIS and Civic Pool?
Green voters should note the Civic Pool site includes mature maples, oaks, elms, cypress, sequoia, pines and fruiting ginkgo biloba. Is this Green enough?
In his Anzac Day speech for 2022, Peter Dutton said Australia should be "prepared for war", with reference to China.
This year he said that those who served chose "courage over cowardice, camaraderie over tribalism, endeavour over indolence, gratitude over resentment, and national pride over national aversion".
By beating the war drums this man showed starkly why he is not fit to be PM .
