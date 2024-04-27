The Canberra Times
'Anzackery' demeans what should be a day of reflection

By Letters to the Editor
April 28 2024 - 5:30am
On the one hand, we Australians treat Anzac as some sort of civil religion, with indignant ostracism for any blasphemers who dare to challenge our glib "Lest we forget" mantra. On the other hand (as David Pope pointed out in his Anzac Day cartoon), we actually seem quite happy to forget.

