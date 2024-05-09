That climate threat Chris Barrie talks about is very real

In his article former defence chief Chris Barrie ("Are climate security risks 'too big' for politics?" May 6), berates the Albanese government and its Defence Security Review for not taking seriously the security risks associated with climate change.
It is a worrying accusation, particularly in light of the grave threat that substantial future climate mass migration across borders presents.
Barrie writes that "in a hotter world, some parts of the earth, presently inhabited, will become practically unliveable due to extreme temperatures combined with high humidity. They will likely depopulate significantly. Those areas include ... parts of south and south-east Asia, much of Indonesia and areas of northern Australia and Papua New Guinea".
We're talking in the hundreds of thousands of people globally by mid-century, not just a few poor souls arriving in rickety boats landing in the north west of Australia. What strategy does Australia have in place?
From what Barrie says, none, and the APS appears ill-prepared to offer the appropriate advice to government.
The Australian Security Leaders Climate Group (ASLCG) that Barrie leads offered good advice in its report last week: "Too hot to handle: The scorching reality of Australia's climate security failure". Establishing both a dedicated climate threat intelligence unit and an abrupt climate change early warning system, as well as legislating a Global Catastrophic Risk Management Act, would be a good start.
I cycle with different groups during the week in Canberra. The majority are women.
We communicate shouting out "bike up", "walker up", and "bike back" so that others on the path know we are coming as well as ringing our bells.
I feel safe as we are in a group and we look out for each other.
Concerning the letters stating people who do not ring their bells, I think you may need to look at the demographic of who these people are.
To the cyclist who was riding northwards on Angas St, Ainslie, past its intersection with Wakefield St, at around 1.20 am on Saturday, May 4, thank you for sporting a lovely flashing red tail light.
It probably saved you from being skittled by my Subaru as I was entering the intersection. However, it probably wouldn't have done so if I had arrived at the intersection just a second or so earlier. Please invest in a good headlamp.
There's absolutely no doubt in my mind that the cycling infrastructure in Canberra could be much, much better. An upgrade is certainly warranted. I am aware of dedicated cycle paths that are dangerous to walk on, let alone ride a bike on.
The one metre wide riding lane adjacent to most of our roads is surely a joke played on cyclists and motorists by legislators and bureaucrats. By way of example, at the Fairbairn Ave end of Northcott Dr coming from Russell Offices, the marked cycle lane peters out into a mishmash of broken asphalt and rough gravel and is barely more than a third of a metre wide. No-one could reasonably be expected to use that.
However, contrary to Terry George's assertion (Letters, May 3) there are reasonable alternatives to Northbourne Ave for the commute to Civic from the north. But, as he says, there are also good reasons why some cyclists choose Northbourne Ave and all of its risks instead.
But hundreds in peak hour? I'd like to see the evidence for that if it's not simply hyperbole included for effect.
I frequently use Northbourne Ave from the city for trips to and from both Kaleen and Dickson and even in peak hour there aren't that many cyclists.
The solution is better off-road cycling infrastructure. Then the challenge will be to get cyclists to use it in greater numbers.
Why does The Canberra Times persist in regularly publishing blatant propaganda pieces by various writers from the Australia Israel and Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC)?
See for example the article by Dr Colin Rubenstein "A new coalition against Iran" (May 6); the general theme being that Iran is evil and dangerous while Israel can do no wrong.
Rubenstein warns about Iran's nuclear program, but no mention is made of Israel's substantial arsenal of undeclared nuclear weapons. Such articles should only be run if an alternative perspective is published on the same day.
I fully understand Australian Jewish leader Colin Rubenstein wanting to make a case against Iran ("Why Australia should be more active in the new coalition against Iran", May 6).
His concern is obviously genuine but his solutions appear to be contradictory. While rightly condemning Iran for its military actions, he seems to be suggesting a similar response from Israel has been and is perfectly acceptable. Furthermore, all nations (including Australia),"committed to a stable international order" should also participate.
He admits Israel military force to date hasn't and won't deter its foes. So what does he mean by advocating an "effective response" if it's not continuing and perhaps escalating military conflict?
As far as Australia is concerned, all we see is hatred and fear on both sides being mutually fomented right across our nation while our governments seem to be offering knee-jerk reactions mainly on behalf of Israel, yet Jewish and Palestinian leaders both claim their respective religions are based on love and understanding.
Why, therefore, can't they all get together and start working on ways through which inclusiveness can be practised instead of increasing divisiveness. They might even be able to set an example for the main international protagonists to follow.
The full page advertisement on behalf of the wood heater industry in The Canberra Times on May 4 was nothing more than shameless greenwashing.
It was even coloured green. Expert advice from leading respiratory physicians, the multi-university Centre for Safe Air, and the ACT Environment Commissioner's 2023 report on wood heater policy, shows just how health and environmentally damaging wood heaters in fact are.
The Environment Commissioner's report has a full section on human health impacts, including heart and lung diseases, strokes, some cancers, and asthma attacks.
A 2023 Medical Journal of Australia article suggests up to 63 premature deaths in the ACT each year from wood heater smoke.
While the ad promotes "modern" and "clean-burning" wood heaters, tests of real-life emissions show that new Australian wood heaters are not clean at all, and almost as polluting as those installed 20 years ago.
Domestic wood heaters emit substantial quantities of methane, carbon monoxide, black carbon, and carbon dioxide. Even burning one or two tonnes of wood per year is far worse for climate change emissions than heating a home with an electric heat pump.
The Conservation Council ACT Region has previously flagged the environmentally damaging aspects of logging for firewood from regional areas of NSW. Worse, the firewood is transported with diesel trucks, adding further to emissions.
It seems to me that that the growing romance associated with light rail, as well as the ideology, is clouding rational consideration of two basic issues: the cost of light rail infrastructure compared to electric buses (and other options), as well as the many other pressing competing infrastructure needs of the ACT, including education, health, community facilities and, of course, public housing.
It may be true that light rail has resulted in some financial and other benefits (''Billions in projects credited to light rail'', May 1) leaving aside whether some ''benefits'' cited are worthy (ie rising land values).
Comparing light rail with existing bus services is misleading if not mischievous in the context of Woden. The key difference is the dedicated public transport route.
Light rail for this project is much more costly than the alternatives.
Benefits can be achieved at less cost by buses. Besides, buses can be designed to make them look and feel like light rail to satisfy the romance. The money saved could then be transferred to meet the many other pressing infrastructure needs.
David Perkins (Letters, May 2) is right. Robert Cussel (Letters, May 4) is wrong. Even if Cussel heard the words he reports, they are not anti-Semitic.
Those who deem criticism of the Israeli government bad are playing the anti-Semitism card.
Congratulations to Sally Pryor for her article on the report "A capital for all Australians" (May 7). The recommendations are not significant and there is no vision for our city. The best recommendations are from David Pocock. It seems he is the only politician who seems to care about Canberra.
In 1989 a fair proportion of ACT electors voted for various "no self-government" parties. In view of continual Commonwealth interference in ACT matters (light rail; lack of a permanent base for Floriade etc) one wonders how a banner of "full self-government" would fly now?
Why hasn't The Canberra Times reviewed any of the excellent recent concerts at the Canberra International Music Festival? Surely the answer can't be that nobody is interested in such articles.
So Israel now has control of the Rafah crossing. What will this mean for the humanitarian aid meant to be going through there? Could this be the next stage in what appears to be the deliberate starvation of the people in Gaza? When will the Australian government condemn the Israeli government and stop military support including components for their F35 jets?
Current high temperatures in Asia have been described by one climate expert as the "most extreme climate event in human history" and it is not full summer in Asia. And this is just the temperature. What are the more dangerous wet bulb temperatures? And most people in Asia have no air conditioning either at home or at work. Why isn't this the main media story at present? Are we ever going to learn?
I am devastated to learn that the USA is supplying armaments to Israel to bomb the Palestinians and sending hundreds of trucks a day into Gaza to feed the Palestinians. Stop sending the bombs and the Israelis will stop the bombing. Demand a ceasefire.
Coke Tomyn ("Giles must go", Letters, May 6) suggests the beleaguered Minister for Immigration Andrew Giles should be put out to pasture. But only Greens can usefully be put out to pasture; Labor members get sent to "hard labor".
The unmentioned victims of the war in Gaza are the animals. The starving and thirsty horses pulling overloaded carts being whipped through the streets and the abandoned and injured pets are all innocent victims of human folly.
What is profoundly infuriating and inexcusable? Things that pro-Palestinian protesters are alleged to think, say or do, or the pernicious denial about the entrenched pattern of brutal colonialism in Gaza and on the West Bank?
