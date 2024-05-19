The Canberra Times
ACT government needs to come clean on status of CIT boss

By Letters to the Editor
May 20 2024 - 5:30am
A high-level public servant is awarded a $10,000 pay rise for ostensibly doing nothing of public benefit in the past year and also remains eligible for another $4529 per annum in tax cuts after July 1 ("Stood-down institute CEO granted another pay increase", May 17).

