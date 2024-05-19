ACT government needs to come clean on status of CIT boss

In the car just north of Batemans Bay returning from the South Coast a couple of weeks ago the phone rang. It was my daughter advising that my wallet had been found. I didn't think I had lost it and so was suspicious. It turns out I had left it on the boot of the car while packing to leave Bawley Point and it had fallen off on the Princess Highway a little way south of Termeil (after the best part of 10 kilometres of driving).