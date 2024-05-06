The Canberra Times
Why isn't southside hydrotherapy an election issue this year?

By Letters to the Editor
May 7 2024 - 5:30am
In February 2020, the ACT government closed the hydrotherapy pool in Canberra Hospital as it was not economical to maintain. It promised a public hydrotherapy facility for southside residents. Four years later, no such facility has been built, although planning is under way at the Tuggeranong pool.

