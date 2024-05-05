Help is available for young mums struggling to breastfeed

The government's recently released report predictably attributes everything to the light rail. However, it falls far short of an overall study of the transport, environmental, financial and land-use impacts of a city-wide transport system, including a comparison between different options for public transport such as light rail and/or buses running in dedicated lanes. Nevertheless, ACT Labor is ploughing ahead with light rail. The Greens want to construct stage 2 more quickly than Labor. Neither party seems concerned about the opportunity cost. For every $1 billion borrowed for light rail the local community could instead have around 500 more nurses. The Liberals have ruled out stage 2B.