It's time for the ACT to embrace digital driver's licences

By Letters to the Editor
April 26 2024 - 5:30am
The ACT government is lagging badly behind other jurisdictions on introducing digital driver's licences. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The ACT government should take the next step forward in modernising our digital services through the implementation of a digital driver's licence. As our society progresses into the digital age, it's imperative that our government keeps pace with advancements to better serve its citizens.

