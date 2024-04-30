The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Albanese between a rock and a hard place at the protest march

By Letters to the Editor
May 1 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese at the "No More Violence March" in Canberra on Sunday. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Anthony Albanese at the "No More Violence March" in Canberra on Sunday. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Re the Prime Minister joining the anti-violence protest march.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.