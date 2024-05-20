ACT govt needs to answer questions over tenant evictions

Why should my grandchildren have to compete with wealthy foreigners and local investors advantaged by government negative gearing concessions, in order to own a home in their own country? Why can't we follow Canada which has a three-year ban on foreigners, and why can't the Albanese government grandfather negative gearing concessions by deciding concessions won't apply to any new purchases of existing housing after, say, January 1, 2025? The national housing crisis needs more immediate action than promises of new houses in five years' time.