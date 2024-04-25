The Canberra Times
Tact and liaison vital in terrorism fight

By The Canberra Times
April 26 2024 - 5:30am
Politicians should tread carefully when linking terrorism to religious faiths. Picture by Karleen Minney
Politicians should tread carefully when linking terrorism to religious faiths. Picture by Karleen Minney

The important role the Muslim community plays in helping counter religious extremism and potential terrorist acts is only rarely acknowledged by the authorities and the media.

