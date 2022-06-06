Raiders winger Jordan Rapana is facing a one-game suspension for appearing to kick Rooster Egan Butcher in the head in Canberra's 22-16 win over the Tricolours on Sunday afternoon.
Rapana was given a grade two dangerous contact charge by the NRL match review committee on Monday for the incident which occurred late in the first half.
Butcher was holding onto Rapana's left leg as the tackle was completed alongside two other Roosters. Before the Raiders veteran played the ball though, he appeared to kick Butcher in the face as the Rooster began to run back to defend again, causing a head cut.
On Nine's NRL commentary of the game, eighth Immortal Andrew Johns called Butcher's effort "a really dangerous tackle" because he went "real low at the back of his legs".
Rapana was put on report in the match for "lashing out with the boot" by referee Adam Gee and has since been offered a one-match ban with an early guilty plea.
If he chooses to fight the charge to avoid suspension and loses, he would cop two weeks on the sidelines.
Meanwhile, young starting hooker Zac Woolford is likely to take an early plea and pay a $1500 fine after being charged for a grade one crusher tackle in the same game.
The Raiders will make a call on both incidents prior to midday Wednesday.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
