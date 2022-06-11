Donor-conceived Canberrans have detailed the resounding impacts of a system which has often left them struggling to form romantic relationships, access medical information and connect with relatives.
Marisa Paterson, MLA for Murrumbidgee, moved a motion last year calling on the territory government to review regulation and support around assisted reproductive technology in the territory.
The motion includes consideration of a register that would "contain mandatory information in relation to all births resulting from assisted reproductive technology treatment where donor gametes are used", as well as providing regulated access to identifying information about their donor and links to siblings looking to connect.
Dr Paterson this week gave a series of adjournment speeches in the Legislative Assembly informed by the accounts of three donor-conceived people, detailing how the anonymity of their donors had affected them.
"I was deeply shocked. It had a major impact on me hearing their stories and really has just sent me on a mission to see reform in this area," she said of the three personal stories, provided anonymously by Donor Conceived Australia.
"I feel like their stories are really traumatic and I don't believe that we should have this unregulated industry and the sort of impacts of that occur anymore."
Each of the three accounts stressed the anxiety surrounding romantic and sexual relationships.
"Growing up as a teenager in Canberra, I was very conscious of dating or having an intimate relationship with others for fear that I could potentially have a consanguineous relationship without knowing," one woman said in her statement.
After paying for a DNA test in her adulthood she discovered three older half-brothers in Canberra, which she said confirmed her caution.
"Of all the difficulties being donor-conceived creates, the treatment by the medical system has been the worst," another woman wrote in her account.
She said her parents had entered a private agreement with their doctor and an anonymous sperm donor, but after contacting the doctor as an adult she discovered "all the vague statements the doctor had supplied about my donor's situation were unlikely to be true".
"I uncovered important medical and cultural information that my parents and I should have been been able to access," the woman wrote in her account.
Ms Paterson said it was important the ACT government observe donor registration processes in NSW and Victoria, which take place externally to fertility companies.
"[There] needs to be government as middle agent in this so that donor-conceived people are protected," she said.
Ms Paterson said she wanted to "pay respect to the experiences" of donor-conceived Canberrans impacted by a lack of transparency.
