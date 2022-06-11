The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Donor-conceived Canberrans call for more assisted reproductive technology regulation

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
June 11 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marisa Paterson MLA. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Donor-conceived Canberrans have detailed the resounding impacts of a system which has often left them struggling to form romantic relationships, access medical information and connect with relatives.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.