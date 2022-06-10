The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Roland Wilson's electric car with the power to spark big interest

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
June 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sir Roland Wilson, Department of Labour and National Service secretary, offers a lift to his Minister, the Honrable E.J (Eddie) Ward outside Old Parliament House circa 1942. Picture: Supplied

This column's recent exposé on the electric car constructed by bureaucrat Sir Roland Wilson using bits and pieces from junk shops and rubbish tips around Canberra during 1942 prompted a bulging mailbag about the innovative contraption which is now held by the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.