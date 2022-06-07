The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

AFP's Nigel Ryan says Operation Ironside revealed impact of Calabrian mafia 'Ndrangheta in Australia

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated June 7 2022 - 3:32am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Assistant Commissioner Nigel Ryan. Picture: Getty

Police have revealed the insidious extent of criminal influence, money laundering and drug running by the Italian mafia in Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.