Thredbo alpine resort has had more than 125cm of snow ahead of its official opening this weekend

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated June 7 2022 - 5:35am, first published 4:10am
Thredbo looking "picture perfect" ahead of the season opening

The start to the 2022 ski season has been described as the best in more than 20 years, with the Thredbo alpine resort preparing for a huge opening weekend after 125cm of snow fell over the past seven days.

