The Canberra Times

Ever wondered where your garden insects go in winter?

By John Gabriele
Updated June 13 2022 - 4:52am, first published June 10 2022 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bee in the garden. Picture: Shutterstock.

When cold winds blow and temperatures plummet, even insects seek more hospitable conditions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.