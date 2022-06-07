Another primary school has sent cohorts into remote learning, while two have extended the measures amid dire teacher shortages in the ACT.
It comes as 474 cases of COVID-19 were reported to 69 public schools in the week ending Sunday, June 5.
Fraser Primary School has asked students in years 3 to 6 to stay home until June 14, while the whole school will have a pupil-free day on June 15.
Kindergarten to year 2 students at Margaret Hendry School and Macgregor Primary School will be staying home longer than planned, until at least the end of the week.
The following schools will also be in remote learning until at least June 10:
Students of essential workers or those from vulnerable families are still able to attend for supervision.
Schools have been switching to remote learning intermittently since the start of term 2, as both influenza and COVID-19 circulate in the community.
The ACT recorded two further deaths of people who had contracted COVID-19.
There were 92 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Monday 8pm.
Of those, one patient is in the ICU and none are on ventilation.
The ACT recorded 722 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours until 8pm Monday June 6.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
