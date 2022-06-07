A woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s died with COVID-19 at the weekend. The news came in the latest update from ACT Health - its first in three days, after failing to report due to technical issues.
There were 92 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Monday 8pm.
Advertisement
Of those, one patient is in the ICU and none are on ventilation.
The ACT recorded 722 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours until 8pm Monday June 6.
MORE COVID-19 NEWS:
The ACT's COVID-19 death toll is 66, after two women in their 80s and 90s with COVID died at the weekend.
As the cooler months kick off, the ACT government will make flu vaccines free for concession card holders from Monday at the Sensory and Access clinic in Weston.
The ACT has not followed other states, including NSW, Victoria and Queensland, in making the flu vaccine free for the entire population.
MORE HEALTH NEWS:
The head of Canberra's post-COVID recovery clinic Dr Philip Gaughwin has estimated between five and 15 per cent of patients reported ongoing long COVID symptoms.
Data released by the federal health department warned between 10 and 20 per cent of COVID-19 patients could have "prolonged symptoms".
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.