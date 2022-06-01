The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Canberra pharmacies could face flu vaccine supply issues

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
June 1 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra pharmacists have warned of possible supply issues with flu shots, with demand expected to surge in states where free vaccines are being offered.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.