Canberra pharmacists have warned of possible supply issues with flu shots, with demand expected to surge in states where free vaccines are being offered.
Some pharmacies are already struggling with vaccine supply but staffing shortages have also proved to be an issue in administering the shots.
The ACT government has not made the flu shot free to the entire population like other states, but Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the government would consider if free flu shots should be expanded in the territory.
Flu shots will be free for the month of June in NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia. Vaccines will also be free in Queensland until June 20.
Flu cases across Australia have soared over recent weeks with almost 40,000 cases across the country, which has placed even more pressure onto hospitals across the nation.
The free vaccines in other states have caused some anxiety for some Canberra pharmacists, who are concerned they will be unable to access vaccines.
Pharmacy Guild of Australia ACT branch president Simon Blacker said some pharmacies had reported supply constraints. He also said staffing issues had hindered the roll out.
"Some pharmacies have had adequate supplies and influenza vaccines, some are starting to run low and on top of that, there are capacity challenges with staff being asked to isolate due to being COVID positive or having influenza," Mr Blacker said.
"But there are some constraints with supply and I suppose we're waiting to see what happens as pharmacies place orders.
"We've been assured by the government that there are adequate supplies internationally that are being manufactured. And personally where I work we've had influenza vaccines orders arrive yesterday and today.
"I am aware of some pharmacies placing orders and not being able to have them filled immediately and that's causing uncertainty as to what vaccine supply will be like as we move through June as states have offered free vaccinations."
Capital Chemist group business manager Andrew Topp said, at this stage, the pharmacy group had enough supply but that could change. He said the main issue they were facing was with the capacity to administer vaccines.
"None of our pharmacies have run out, most pharmacies have sought to resupply and we're confident that we'll get at least some of that ... in two or three weeks time I don't know," he said.
Ms Stephen-Smith said the government would continue to monitor whether free flu vaccines should be expanded in Canberra, based on the local conditions. She said the flu vaccine uptake in the ACT was higher than other parts of Australia.
The latest statistics from the Department of Health indicate that about 37 per cent of Canberra's population has received a flu shot this year. This is compared to about 26 per cent in NSW and about 30 per cent in Victoria.
Ms Stephen-Smith said she had encouraged general practitioners to bulk bill patients who receive the flu shot so they can avoid costly consultation fees.
The ACT government provides free flu vaccines to young children at its early immunisation clinics and pregnant women at antenatal clinics. Free shots are also available for people with disability or living with a mental illness and their families, support staff, volunteers and carers.
The ACT government is seeking further advice around whether flu surveillance testing needs to be expanded.
Meanwhile, Ms Stephen-Smith said she had spoken with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard about whether ACT residents could access free flu shots in NSW.
The state will be offering free flu vaccines throughout the month of June but pharmacists and general practitioners in NSW do not require people to show identification when receiving their vaccine. This leaves a loophole for ACT residents to access a free flu shot.
When Ms Stephen-Smith was asked about this possibility on Tuesday, she said it would be fine for Canberrans to do that but she said she was not encouraging people to cross the border for their jab.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
