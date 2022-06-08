The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Elizabeth Lee adds pressure to fast-track CSIRO Ginninderra land release om Canberra

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
June 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The CSIRO site at Ginninderra. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The ACT opposition will call on the government to request the Commonwealth to release land at the CSIRO's Ginninderra field station for new houses, which had been a commitment made by the former federal Liberal government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.