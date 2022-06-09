The Canberra Times
ACT government agrees to move ahead with drug decriminalisation bill

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated June 9 2022 - 1:29am, first published 1:00am
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has delivered the government's response to a bill proposing the decriminalisation of small amounts of illicit drugs. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The ACT government will move ahead with reforms to decriminalise small amounts of illicit drugs, with Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith saying it was the "next logical step" in the government's drug harm minimisation agenda.

