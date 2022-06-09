The ACT government will move ahead with reforms to decriminalise small amounts of illicit drugs, with Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith saying it was the "next logical step" in the government's drug harm minimisation agenda.
Ms Stephen-Smith told the Assembly that a proposed bill from Labor backbencher Michael Pettersson represented a "coherent policy response to the ACT government's policy aim of harm minimisation".
"The bill has prompted a conversation on the next logical step in harm minimisation and recognition that drug use is a health issue first and foremost and reducing stigma is key to improving outcomes for those most disadvantaged and vulnerable in our community," she told the Assembly.
Under Mr Pettersson's bill, there would be a possession limit of 2 grams for cocaine, ice and heroin and 0.5 for ecstasy. Ms Stephen-Smith said the government would propose amendments to the bill.
The bill had proposed that people caught with drugs up to the possession limit would be given a $100 fine as opposed to going through the justice system. But Ms Stephen-Smith said the government would amend this so that a person could choose to attend a drug diversion program instead.
"The proposed government amendments will ensure the potential for diversion away from the criminal justice system is maximised, with the Illicit drug diversion program to be available as a health-based alternative," she said.
Ms Stephen-Smith said the government had also proposed a 12-month implementation period for the new laws to allow for appropriate police training and review of the administrative arrangement, including how the drug diversion program would work.
"This will also allow time for a focus on messaging in relation to the Government's expectations around the bill's application developed with ACT Policing, other experts and those with lived experience, and for the ACT community to build awareness about what the changes mean for them," she said.
Ms Stephen-Smith said the amendments had reflected global trends in drug decriminalisation and recognised evidence that criminalising personal drug use did not deter use.
"The amended bill will continue our journey to genuinely treating drug use primarily as a public health matter rather than through the criminal justice system," she said.
"My hope is that this will help to reduce the stigma experienced by people who use illicit drugs, encouraging more people coming forward to receive support."
Mr Pettersson welcomed the government's response, saying it had vindicated what drug law experts had been saying for many years.
"Drug use is a health problem; I know this and Canberrans know this. I believe that the proposed model is a sensible one that the overwhelming majority of Canberrans will support," he said.
A Legislative Assembly select committee inquiry into Mr Pettersson's proposed bill recommended the bill be passed last year with amendments, which is what the ACT government has agreed to.
However, Canberra Liberals committee chair Peter Cain rejected the recommendations in a dissenting report, saying the bill failed to consider the risks of decriminalisation.
The ACT's police have previously voiced concerns around the possession limits for drugs, warning it could enable drug trafficking. The proposal was also strongly condemned by Australian Federal Police Commissioner, Reece Kershaw who said it could lead to "narco-tourism".
More to come.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
