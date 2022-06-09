Is this the greatest goal kick in rugby league history?

It's the goal kick that defied gale-force winds and has lit up social media, prompting the question of whether it's the greatest kick of all time.
Goulburn Bulldogs fullback Thomas Harmer was even surprised when he slotted the ridiculous conversion in the Canberra Raiders Cup under-19s game against Tuggeranong on Sunday.
With the wind howling at Goulburn, 18-year-old Harmer found himself confronted with a massive ask after the Bulldogs crossed for a try in the 37th minute.
The game was in the balance, the Bulldogs leading 16-12, and the young fullback knew how influential his kick could be in deciding the match.
Aware of how harsh his hometown conditions can be, Harmer took the power of the Goulburn winds into consideration when lining up his conversion attempt.
But even he was surprised with what happened next - the ball viciously boomeranging at right angles as the gale got hold of it.
Harmer kicked a perfect four-from-four from the kicking tee to spend the whole game defying the weather.
"I knew that I was going to need to kick it a bit further to the left, but I didn't think it was going to curve back that hard," Harmer told The Canberra Times.
"When it first came off the boot I thought it was a chance of going through, but then when it curved back in I couldn't believe it.
"I thought it hit the post, but then looking back on the video I saw that it didn't."
Not only a talented rugby league prospect with first grade aspirations, the Goulburn product was also a two-time taekwondo champion with a first-degree black belt.
He has a world championships silver medal to his name, but he was forced to choose between the martial arts and football.
"My dad runs a gym down here and it sort of just happened through that," Harmer said.
"I've been doing it since I was three-years-old. I sort of had to pick between footy and [taekwondo] and I chose footy.
"I still like to go and help out dad occasionally, but I haven't been training as much recently."
