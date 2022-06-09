The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: The COVID pandemic that just won't go away

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated June 9 2022 - 7:43am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cam Wheaton has his COVID booster shot by registered nurses Pri Rimal and Ayako Ishigamori. Picture: Karleen Minney

The pandemic just won't go away. Life slowly returns to a semblance of what we once thought of as normality - but the accursed coronavirus is a tenacious creature.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.