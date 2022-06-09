Inclusion of First Nations voice in climate decisions among proposed changes

First Nations expertise would be included by law as part of the territory's climate advisory body, under new laws that would ensure the government must consult with the body.
The inclusion of a First Nations person on the ACT Climate Change Council would be required under proposed changes introduced to the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.
An adaptation specialist would also be a requirement for the independent group of experts, following a review of the Climate Change and Greenhouse Gas Reduction Act.
The government accepted nine of 12 recommendations made during the 10-year review of the act, undertaken to ensure the ACT is on track to meet its 2030 climate targets.
Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Shane Rattenbury would be required to consult with the council, which includes academics, medical professionals and business representatives, on a range of issues.
Should the bill pass, the council will help set and change any interim climate targets and work with government to determine offsetting activities to meet future targets.
Mr Rattenbury told the Assembly the review identified adaptation and climate action to be the key focus of the decade ahead.
The ACT government, which does not include offsetting activities in its plan to meet emissions targets, has also moved to limit offsetting activities to within Australia.
ACT Climate Change Council chair Mark Howden said First Nations people had a lot of understanding of how climate impacted natural resource systems, as well as the human impact.
"Of course, they've got a deep attachment to the land and plants and animals, which are going to be affected by climate change as well.
"It just should be part of how we operate, where we start to be much more inclusive of First Nations voices."
Professor Howden, who is also director of the Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions at the Australian National University, said the council already worked with the government on climate change adaptation.
"Historically, within the ACT, we've had very strong focus on reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, and perhaps less strong has been the focus on dealing with adaptation and developing effective adaptation responses," he said.
"We've got a really effective council at the moment where key areas of expertise are covered."
He said the legislation was important to ensure that continued.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
