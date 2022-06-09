The NSW Blues' loss has Millie Boyle bursting to turn the State of Origin tide against Queensland.
Especially as it's "won or done" for the women, whereas the men have the chance of redemption.
Given Boyle's connection to Canberra - her father David played for the Raiders and her partner Adam Elliott's a current player - she was excited to play Origin at Canberra Stadium and felt it was the perfect venue for the women's game - the venue's were getting bigger as the game continues to grow.
Boyle finished delivering her Game Changer program at Raiders HQ on Thursday, which was designed to help people living with a disability become "job ready".
She'll again be centre stage in Canberra for Women's Origin on June 24 as the Blues look to end Queensland's two-year winning streak.
Boyle predicted the NSW men would bounce back in game two in Perth in two weeks, after losing the series opener to the Maroons in Sydney on Wednesday night.
"For sure [it's spurred me to reverse the result]," she said.
"It was such a close game. They're lucky they've got another shot to get back at it. We've just got the one - it's won or done for us.
"I think the boys will come back better for the next game in Perth. They should get it done over there."
Boyle felt Canberra Stadium provided Women's Origin with the opportunity to grow - it's 25,000 is more than double that of Sunshine Coast Stadium where the past two games were played.
As the women's game expands - the Raiders are waiting to hear whether they'll be one of the NRLW's next expansion clubs, with a decision expected early next week - so too should the venues.
Boyle also pointed to growth in women's rugby league in Canberra and the surrounding region's, with the Katrina Fanning Shield on the rise.
The Blues will spend the week leading into the game training in the ACT, while Queensland will fly in the day before the game, making the 24-year-old hopeful the Canberra weather would give the Maroons a frosty reception.
"Canberra's a great spot for it ... it's heading to that next level - the stadium's a little bit bigger," Boyle said.
"It's getting bigger with the game so I think it's the right move. I'm really excited - I've got a lot of family in Canberra and looking forward to getting out there."
Boyle's run her Game Changer program over the past five weeks, with 12 participants taking part.
She said it was designed to help build their confidence to further integrate with the community, while also preparing them to work.
The program's also run at the Sydney Roosters and future NRL club, the Redcliffe Dolphins.
Canberra players and coaches have all dropped in, with coach Ricky Stuart, co-captain's Elliott Whitehead and Jarrod Croker, and Elliott all taking part in the program.
Boyle felt combining her two passions - rugby league and working with people with disabilities - was the perfect formula.
The latter passion comes from her sister Hannah, who has Down syndrome.
"Rugby league has been such a big part of my own journey and I've been really passionate about the disability space so I thought to be able to combine the two would be really special," Boyle said.
"We're ultimately trying to get people job ready in the workforce and partner with different organisations ... that offer different job opportunities for people with disabilities and make their workplace a more inclusive one."
WOMEN'S STATE OF ORIGIN
June 24: NSW Blues v Queensland Maroons at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
