The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

NSW Blues' Millie Boyle desperate to turn the State of Origin tide against the Queensland Maroons

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 9 2022 - 8:49am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Blues prop Millie Boyle has been running her Game Changer course at Raiders HQ, which was designed to help people living with a disability get "job ready". Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The NSW Blues' loss has Millie Boyle bursting to turn the State of Origin tide against Queensland.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.