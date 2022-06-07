"Unique" Jack Wighton is a natural in the centres making him a handful for Queensland in the State of Origin opener.
They're the thoughts of NSW Blues great Ricky Stuart, whose life as the Canberra Raiders coach allows him to see Wighton up close on a daily basis.
Advertisement
He backed the Raiders five-eighth to shine at left centre when the series kicks off at Stadium Australia on Wednesday night.
Blues coach Brad Fittler's selection of Wighton ahead of Penrith outside back Stephen Crichton caught many experts by surprise given his performances at centre for the reigning premiers.
But Stuart felt while Wighton didn't play in the centres in the NRL anymore, the fact he did play there in his early Raiders years meant he was comfortable there.
Wighton played 31 of his 209 NRL games at centre before shifting to fullback and then finding his way to his current home at five-eighth.
"I was really happy for Jack. He deserves his position in the starting 13," Stuart said.
"His utility value is very unique - he can fill a number of roles and he doesn't just fill them he can actually play well in a number of roles.
"Centre was one of his starting positions as a young player, it's very natural to him. He'll be a handful."
That handful is part of a Blues left edge that will also be a handful.
Wighton has been working alongside Panthers Jarome Luai and Brian To'o, with Stuart predicting Wighton would thrive playing outside Luai's creativity.
With many predicting Wighton would be wearing the NSW No.14 jersey, the 29-year-old came into camp with an open mind.
Now he relishing the chance to make his 10th Origin appearance.
"It's been an exciting week and we've got a big challenge coming up [Wednesday] night," Wighton said.
"It's a beast of a game. It's an 80-minute game and it's full-on from the word go.
"I came in as an open book and I was happy to play anywhere. It's awesome. I'm very grateful - I'm grateful every time I get to pull this jersey on.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"It's the same buzz every time. It's a beast of a game. It's going to hard, fast and physical.
Advertisement
"You don't get used to Origin, it's a different beast every time you play it."
Wighton's 190 centimetres of height could also be crucial for the Blues' hopes of limiting the Maroons' aerial threat on the wings.
Brisbane flyer Selwyn Cobbo was expected to target To'o, who's one of the shortest wingers in the NRL.
With Queensland coach Billy Slater also picking Xavier Coates on the other wing, it led to Fittler opting for giant Sydney Roosters winger Daniel Tupou ahead of incumbent Josh Addo-Carr.
But that still left To'o potentially exposed to a high-ball attack.
Having Wighton alongside him can help limit that to some extent.
Advertisement
"It's good having some height out there because it's certainly going to be a weapon or a threat from both teams," Stuart said.
"Both teams have got some very tall players on the edge that they will, from an attacking point of view, be using."
Stuart named Wighton to back up from Origin in the Raiders' clash against the Broncos at Lang Park on Saturday, with Wighton planning to make the trip north.
"Definitely [keen to play against the Broncos], but I'm taking it one game at a time though and worry about [Wednesday] night first," he said.
STATE OF ORIGIN
Wednesday: NSW Blues v Queensland Maroons at Stadium Australia, 8.10pm.
Advertisement
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.