Xavier Savage is starting to get the hang of this NRL caper.
The Canberra Raiders youngster scored his second try of the season in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Roosters, in what was just his second start at fullback, and he appears to be growing with confidence with each game.
It hasn't gone unnoticed by coach Ricky Stuart, who was keen for Savage to fine-tune his skillset and "do the extras" in training before throwing him in the first grade deep-end too much. Savage has stepped up, and it's paying dividends on the field so far, but Stuart hinted that he had by no means reached his full potential yet.
"Xavier is improving in every training session, in every game, every week," Stuart said. "I'm excited by his development because I know what he can be, but it's our job as coaches to get him there."
There were constant calls from fans to see more of the 20-year-old X-factor earlier in the season, especially as the Raiders struggled to find form. But Stuart urged patience, and maybe that has served Savage well.
He's made the most of his opportunity since replacing Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in the No.1 jersey, putting up over 200 metres in each of the last two games, with his kick-return metres impressive, as well as his innate flair which has added to the Raiders attack. His fingertip volley collect of a Ryan Sutton offload to score against the Roosters, highlighted that.
"I don't know how I picked it up but it's good to get another try on the board for the season. Hopefully many more to come," Savage told The Canberra Times.
"It's something we've practised all week - playing flat and fast and supporting each other, and I think that was just instincts from what we practised.
"It was a great ball by Ryan and it wouldn't happen if it wasn't for him and his trust in me that I would be there."
Trust is something he's building on with the defensive expectations on him at fullback too, and against the Roosters the Raiders showed a lot of heart to hold them out in the second half.
Savage said he's been backed by his teammates to bark at them in defence, however it's still something he's getting used to at the NRL level. He's got ambition to excel in that area though, and even become a "leader" within the group.
"It's very new to me, just organising [the defence]," he said. "The boys, before we go out there, they're like if you need us to be there, swear at us. But it's hard when I'm the young buck and I'm swearing at all the old boys that played like over 150 games.
"They want me to swear at them and order them around and I'm just a rookie. But they're like, 'That's what we want'.
"So I'm even starting to try portray myself as a leader, even though I am young and my career is just starting."
Savage is aware he is not a finished product and has embraced the challenge set by Stuart.
"Of course, I'm learning every week and my goal is to be better," he said.
"I'm far from perfect. I'm still a bit rough around the edges but I'm just trying to be more confident in my carries and just play textbook footy, instead of trying to be fancy."
In what has been an up-and-down season Savage believes the Raiders are building something special now, and he's hopeful to continue to be a part of that journey this year. Nicoll-Klokstad is not expected to return until round 18-19, so Savage has at least three more games (round 17 bye) to stake a claim to keep his spot.
"I'm excited to see what what we bring to the table as the season goes on," Savage said.
"Like Sticky says, we make it hard for ourselves... what we could be if we did make the game a bit easier for ourselves and how many points we would get on the board and how much we could dominate this game.
"But we're coming together. I can see it.
"We're learning as a team every week and just sharpening up some rough edges."
On Saturday night Savage will have the chance to play in front of family and friends in his home state of Queensland when the Cairns product heads north for the Raiders' clash against the Broncos.
"It'll be good to be at the old stomping grounds in Brissie," he said.
"A bit warmer there so that'll be good, but we've got another big game.
"They've got some young guns, and it'll be good to play against them in a tough game."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
