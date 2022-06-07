Josh Papalii's at ease with his position as the leader of the Queensland pack. And Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says that spells trouble for the NSW Blues.
Stuart said Papalii was in career-best form heading into the State of Origin series opener at Stadium Australia on Wednesday night.
Advertisement
The Raiders coach named Papalii and NSW Blues centre Jack Wighton to back up from Origin I in the Raiders team to face the Brisbane Broncos at Lang Park on Saturday.
He also picked James Schiller on the wing in the absence of Jordan Rapana, who took the early guilty plea for dangerous contact on Sydney Roosters forward Egan Butcher.
It will be Papalii's 21st Origin appearance, making him the most experienced player - from either team - on the biggest stage in rugby league.
He's been brilliant for the Green Machine so far this season and his front-row pairing with Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will be crucial for the Maroons' hopes of starting the series with a win in enemy territory.
Stuart said Papalii was now comfortable as one of the best props in the world, when wearing either Maroon or Australia's green and gold.
He added the 30-year-old was the type of player the rest of the Queensland side would "jump on the back of".
"Papa's in some of the best form of his career," Stuart said.
"There's no better way to move into an Origin game - or an important game like this - when you're confident and you've got self belief in your own form.
"He's been wonderful for us and he'll take that into Origin I.
"Papa's at ease with his position now as a leader in the middle for his representative teams - for Queensland or Australia.
"He's been in wonderful form this year and he's another player who's a big threat in the middle for NSW because of his ability with the football.
"And players jump on the back of Papa, they follow his momentum."
Schiller's set to play his fourth NRL game, having been unused on the bench in the Raiders' win over the Roosters on Sunday.
He comes in for Rapana, who accepted a one-game ban for lashing out at Butcher with his boot.
Papalii's return sees Corey Horsburgh drop back to the bench, while Matt Frawley drops out of the 17 to allow Wighton and halfback Jamal Fogarty to play together for just the second time.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
Advertisement
Versatile forward Corey Harawira-Naera has been named on the bench to face the Broncos, but doesn't come out of his COVID-19 isolation until Thursday so could be in doubt.
That could open the door for Trey Mooney, who made his NRL debut in the Roosters win, or Harry Rushton to come onto the bench - or even Semi Valemei if Stuart wants cover for the outside backs.
NRL ROUND 14
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Brisbane Broncos at Lang Park, 7.35pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. James Schiller, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Corey Harawira-Naera, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Semi Valemei, 19. Matt Frawley, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Harry Rushton, 22. Adrian Trevilyan.
Advertisement
Broncos squad: 1. Te Maire Martin, 2. Corey Oates, 3. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Herbie Farnworth, 5. Selwyn Cobbo, 6. Ezra Mam, 7. Adam Reynolds (c), 8. Corey Jensen, 9. Billy Walters, 10. Payne Haas, 11. TC Robati, 12. Jordan Riki, 13. Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Cory Paix, 15. Kobe Hetherington, 16. Thomas Flegler, 17. Keenan Palasia. Reserves: 18. Delouise Hoeter, 19. Rhys Kennedy, 20. Jordan Pereira, 21. Brenko Lee, 22. Ryan James, 23. Xavier Willison, 24. Brendan Piakura.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.