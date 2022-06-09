This punitive approach has been catastrophically counterproductive. In Australia, as elsewhere, it has led to the persecution of users of drugs like marijuana or MDMA that, by any measure, are far less dangerous than alcohol or tobacco. Rather than preventing drug trafficking, these laws have made it breathtakingly lucrative. Prohibition has made it harder for users to access help, treatment or even information. By creating a culture of secrecy, poverty, and crime, it is not drugs but our legal system that has blighted the prospects of young people, and in some cases led to their death from overdose.

