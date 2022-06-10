Canberra can and should serve as a beacon to the nation not an easy put-down for politicians to play one group of Australians off against another. Australia remains very much a federation. The pandemic has demonstrated the power of the states to act unilaterally. Whilst this was not always bad, it has underscored the need for unifying structures to help keep the country whole. Canberra is the physical embodiment of what binds the federation. It is the one place where all states are equal. It is the glue for the democracy. To run Canberra down risks running our democracy down and recent global events show this is a dangerous path. The new government's messages being sent via its public service strengthening and the Prime Minister's lodge decision are more significant than they seem. Combined they can play a part in repurposing the notions and images we hold in our head about Australia's democracy.