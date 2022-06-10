Labor needs to be brave with integrity commission model

The minister was not necessarily obliged to appoint the person recommended, but generally should at least select from the shortlist. The composition of the board might lean to the general disposition of the government of the day, but one could at least be sure that those on it were qualified for the job. Over time it has also become clear that those appointed as directors of boards had independent duties to shareholders, even government. Those who interpreted their appointments as sinecures, or who regarded themselves as mere instruments for imposing the minister's will at a distance could find themselves in tricky positions before regulatory agencies, parliamentary committees or even the courts.