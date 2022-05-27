The Canberra Times
Home/Video
Subscriber • Opinion

Anthony Albanese needs to give the map and perhaps the wheel to the teal independents

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated May 27 2022 - 4:30am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One has almost to go back to World War II to find the Australian Labor Party in a more theoretically advantageous position in seeking to pursue its legislative and executive government agenda. But if Anthony Albanese and Labor are to capitalise on their luck in times almost as difficult, they must take great care in managing their relationships with those with whom they have interests in common. Too close, too intimate, will be nearly as bad as being too careless of each other's sensibilities.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.