I have some suspicion that settling in time is not on the opposition menu. And maybe not on the "events" menu either. Scott Morrison had no problem blaming international factors for any bad outcomes, including inflation, interest rate movements, the war in Ukraine, continuing effects of the pandemic, problems in the Pacific, with China, and relations with our northern neighbours. Not all of these allow for settling-in time, and former ministers, still reasonably well briefed about conditions, will be more focused on finding mistakes than, as in the past, in helping to cover them up. The public service advisers popping by will initially be the same folk serving as flattering courtiers to the previous government. Working out who can be trusted is a much more difficult task these days than once it was. That's because too many went native under the old regime, sacrificing their independence and the public interest to career advancement and status.