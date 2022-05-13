Labor has committed itself to health, aged care, child care and education changes, as well as to NDIS. These are cleverly targeted, but no substitute for broad policy and program reform, including recognition that the health and hospital system need substantial reinvestment in the coming decade. This must proceed according to an accountable plan focused on identifying and meeting need within the resources that are available. Australia needs to double its trained healthcare workforce over the next five years, simply to meet existing and developing needs in hospital, aged care, and disability services. Even with his commitment to better remuneration, he must also face the fact that retention is an issue as big as recruitment. It seems to me that some money he has promised for physical infrastructure would be better put into developing and maintaining some of our social infrastructure, including its buildings and its staff.