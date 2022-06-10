The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Mark Wallis jailed by ACT Supreme Court for defrauding CSIRO of more than $322,000

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated June 10 2022 - 3:26am, first published 2:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Wallis, left, outside court with solicitor Michael Kukulies-Smith. Picture: Blake Foden

A former CSIRO executive will spend the next year behind bars after swindling the government agency of more than $322,000 while in charge of its fraud control.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.